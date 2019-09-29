Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trimmed Its Grand Canyon Ed (LOPE) Position; Last Week L Brands, Inc. (LB) Analysts

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased Grand Canyon Ed Inc (LOPE) stake by 89.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 65,287 shares as Grand Canyon Ed Inc (LOPE)’s stock declined 9.04%. The Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 7,787 shares with $911,000 value, down from 73,074 last quarter. Grand Canyon Ed Inc now has $4.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $99.36. About 448,328 shares traded or 18.09% up from the average. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 06/03/2018 – HLC APPROVES GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY PROPOSAL; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q NET REV. $275.7M, EST. $274.0M; 11/04/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC LOPE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $101; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – AS PART OF TRANSITION, GCE WILL SELL CERTAIN ACADEMIC-RELATED ASSETS TO NON-PROFIT ENTITY; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Rev $275.7M; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park to Open Tuesday, May 15 for 2018 Season; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 2 Water Restrictions Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52, EST. $1.39; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q Rev $235M

Among 5 analysts covering L Brands (NYSE:LB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. L Brands has $28 highest and $1800 lowest target. $20.20’s average target is 6.65% above currents $18.94 stock price. L Brands had 9 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 23. UBS maintained L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) rating on Wednesday, September 11. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $1900 target. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, August 23 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, September 11 by M Partners. UBS maintained the shares of LB in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. See L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold LOPE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 41.96 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 6,743 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 3,597 shares. Northern Trust Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 296,484 shares. Pettee Investors Inc reported 4,457 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 7,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement System invested in 8,974 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Company (Trc) owns 1,110 shares. 51,973 are held by Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research. First Republic Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 2,461 shares. Brinker has invested 0.07% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Carroll Fincl Assoc holds 0% or 156 shares in its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association holds 16,694 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 2,300 shares in its portfolio. Old National Bank In has invested 0.03% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Analysts await Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 7.55% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.06 per share. LOPE’s profit will be $55.11M for 21.79 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Grand Canyon Education, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

L Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womenÂ’s intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company has market cap of $5.24 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: VictoriaÂ’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It has a 9.13 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold L Brands, Inc. shares while 106 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 180.51 million shares or 0.81% more from 179.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 192 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invests has invested 0% in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.02% in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings reported 0.08% in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB). Cibc World owns 0.01% invested in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) for 45,038 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Co has 25,803 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Company, New York-based fund reported 3.29 million shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB). Huntington National Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 8,766 shares. Moreover, National Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.02% invested in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) for 165,303 shares. Kentucky Retirement System holds 10,681 shares. 9,048 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 759,541 shares. 5.03 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Inc Md. Element Mngmt Lc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) for 374,297 shares.