Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Lifted as Share Price Declined; As Waters (WAT) Stock Value Declined, Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Decreased Position

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 573.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 599,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 704,254 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.77 million, up from 104,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.67. About 1.73M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Sees 2Q Adjusted EPS “Appoximately $1.02”; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.29B; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE BOARD APPROVES 3-YEAR, $1B SHARE BUYBACK PLAN

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 3,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 14,915 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21 million, down from 18,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.27 billion market cap company. It closed at $228.7 lastly. It is up 9.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Welcomes Vietnam War Memorial “Wall That Heals” to the South Bay; 17/05/2018 – VIETNAM SAYS ITS OIL AND GAS OPERATIONS ARE CONDUCTED IN WATERS ‘ENTIRELY UNDER VIETNAMESE SOVEREIGNTY’; 12/03/2018 – Crystal Waters: London Developer Makes its Move in Greece; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Net $112M; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP. DEFENDED AT JANNEY, REITERATES BUY AFTER 9.5% DROP; 11/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act; 27/05/2018 – China Protests U.S. Warships in Disputed Waters; 04/05/2018 – Drilling Activity for U.S. Land, Inland Waters and Gulf of Mexico All Experienced Increases in April; 09/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: S.2155 Is a Harmful Bill and House Republicans Are Determined to Make It Worse; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Forces Regulators to Put Industry Profits over Consumer

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $44.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 163,401 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $17.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.74 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR).

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (DSI) by 3,400 shares to 8,250 shares, valued at $902,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,618 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $142.20M for 26.84 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.