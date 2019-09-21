Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Stake in Michaels Cos (MIK) Trimmed as Market Value Declined; West Oak Capital Decreased Its Position in Paychex (PAYX) as Share Value Rose

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (MIK) by 50.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 345,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.45% . The institutional investor held 334,390 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, down from 680,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.48% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 19.08M shares traded or 350.29% up from the average. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS 4Q EPS $1.11; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Completed Its Strategic Review of Aaron Brothers; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Flat to Up 1.5%; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. to Rebrand Framerspointe.com as AaronBrothers.com; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees 1Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 38c; 17/05/2018 – CPSC: MICHAELS RECALLS POTTERY WHEEL KITS FOR FIRE-BURN HAZARD; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC MIK.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.19 TO $2.32; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC MIK.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.217 BLN TO $5.293 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Moved By Tragic Diabetes Story, Fellow Type 1, Bret Michaels, Looks To Insulin Resolution; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q Adj EPS $1.19

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 94.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 19,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 1,145 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94,000, down from 20,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $82.54. About 1.73 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500.

West Oak Capital Llc, which manages about $281.18 million and $167.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 5,850 shares to 7,410 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.91 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold MIK shares while 68 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 170.44 million shares or 4.50% less from 178.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $44.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 39,100 shares to 40,100 shares, valued at $8.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 240,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 611,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co.