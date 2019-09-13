Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raised Stake in Expedia Group (EXPE) as Share Price Rose; Albemarle (ALB) Holder Kames Capital Plc Has Increased Its Position by $4.61 Million

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Albemarle Corporation (ALB) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 65,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 543,705 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.27 million, up from 477,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Albemarle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $69.18. About 611,211 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE BOOSTS 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition Of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEEING BATTERY, CATHODE CUSTOMERS PUSHING FOR LONGER SUPPLY CONTRACTS, FROM 3-5 YEARS TO 10 YEARS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle Declares Force Majeure Due to Shortage of Key Raw Materials in Urethane Supply Chain; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – ALB SEES NO RISK OF LITHIUM PRICE DROPPING DUE TO CONTRACTS; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.40, EST. $5.16; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Adj EPS $1.30

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 68.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 175,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 433,221 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.63 million, up from 257,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $132.69. About 196,254 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 61,102 shares to 435,038 shares, valued at $23.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,516 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $44.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 288,552 shares to 186,556 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 190,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,672 shares, and cut its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp.

