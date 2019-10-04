Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raised Its Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stake by $1.86 Million; Stericycle (SRCL) Holding Held by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 159.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp bought 493,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The hedge fund held 803,963 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.39 million, up from 310,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.48. About 135,043 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O – UPDATED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Losing Patience: Stericycle Shareholders Join Teamsters To Oust Long-Time Director; 11/04/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Partners with National Safety Council to Bring Opioid Crisis Campaign to the White House; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.45 – $4.85; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.89; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE SAYS MURLEY ELECTED CHAIRMAN; 19/04/2018 – Congrats to the winners of the @BillAckman @Columbia_Biz Pershing Square Short Selling Challenge, who pitched $SRCL; 04/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Stericycle; 23/03/2018 – D&P Downgrading Stericycle to ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 169,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 3.06 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.61 million, up from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 3.43M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBBY); 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING ITS NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE BY FISCAL 2020; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose To Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Arthur Stark, Chief Merchandising Officer, Departs — Filing; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can Bed Bath & Beyond Get Back on Track Next Week? – Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Bed Bath & Beyond Surge in Premarket; BP Falls – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Stocks close higher as investors bet Fed will lower interest rates again with economy slowing – MarketWatch” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Bed Bath & Beyond, Chicoâ€™s, Clorox, Deere, Gap, Newell, RealReal, Teva, UnitedHealth, Wells Fargo and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks To Watch For October 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold BBBY shares while 75 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 152.51 million shares or 3.58% more from 147.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgewater Assocs Lp accumulated 0.33% or 3.66 million shares. 62,090 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. Fmr has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 921 shares. Aperio Limited Com owns 688,975 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Optimum Inv Advsr invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Ltd has 0.01% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Moreover, Glenmede Trust Comm Na has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 101,375 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 117,484 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt reported 83,415 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 267,734 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 128,296 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 713,817 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $44.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asgn Inc by 29,800 shares to 58,778 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 598,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,300 shares, and cut its stake in Uniti Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold SRCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 101.06 million shares or 6.08% more from 95.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roberts Glore & Il holds 0.18% or 6,300 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr holds 8,273 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests Inc has 100 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Company invested in 0% or 15,831 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 62,111 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 558,864 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 21,900 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications has invested 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Principal Fincl Group Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 371,328 shares. Payden And Rygel has 0% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 1.52 million shares stake. Raymond James Fincl Inc reported 11,125 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 9,464 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Capital Management Lc holds 5,207 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Citizens Bankshares Trust owns 4,077 shares.

More notable recent Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stericycle Inc’s Results Continued Slipping in Q3 – The Motley Fool” on November 02, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Stericycle (SRCL) Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Stericycle Inc (SRCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Stericycle Announces CFO and New Senior Leaders – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stericycle Announces Senior Leadership Transitions Nasdaq:SRCL – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77 billion and $8.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (Prn) by 4.25M shares to 16.00M shares, valued at $24.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 5.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.50M shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (Prn).