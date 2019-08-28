Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Position in Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) Cut by $9.55 Million; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Upped Holding by $387,638

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) by 65.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 238,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.58% . The institutional investor held 126,720 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, down from 365,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Fresenius Medical Care for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $33.18. About 295,087 shares traded or 24.31% up from the average. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) has declined 30.25% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FMS News: 25/04/2018 – Fresenius Kidney Care Tops Industry in Government Five-Star Quality Ratings; 23/04/2018 – FRESENIUS WILL CONTEST AKORN CLAIMS; 23/04/2018 – Akorn Files Complaint Against Fresenius For Ending Merger Deal — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Fresenius Medical Care Cuts 2018 Rev View; 08/05/2018 – The US Renal Anemia Market Sees Some Shifting As Mircera Use Expands Beyond Fresenius Medical Care Clinics and Auryxia Makes it; 22/04/2018 – DGAP-Adhoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Fresenius terminates merger agreement with Akorn; 06/03/2018 FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019316 Company: FRESENIUS KABI USA; 21/04/2018 – Fresenius Medical Care Sells Sound Inpatient Physicians Holdings For $2.15 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Fresenius Medical Care: on Track to Achieve Net Income Growth Target; 20/03/2018 – FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE NORTH AMERICA NAMES ANGELA MCCLURE CEO

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 13,627 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 9,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.74. About 13.63M shares traded or 17.96% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank Saw Strong Asset Inflows: TOPLive; 06/03/2018 – AENA SME SA AENA.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 168 EUROS FROM 164 EUROS; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom; 01/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Sanofi Target Resumed at EUR72 by JPMorgan Cazenove; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SEEKS MAJORITY STAKE IN CHINA FUND MANAGEMENT JV; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CONCLUDES JPMORGAN PRESENTATION; 08/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is optimistic on the state of the economy â€” for now; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan; 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan chairman Jamie Dimon has called bitcoin a “fraud,” and Vanguard CEO Tim Buckley told CNBC in an interview: “You will never see a fund from Vanguard on bitcoin.”

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Papa John’s Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 385,172 shares to 412,241 shares, valued at $21.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trustco Bank Corp Ny (NASDAQ:TRST) by 193,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).

