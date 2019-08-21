Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Maintains Stake in Tripadvisor (TRIP); As Borgwarner (BWA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Lowered Its Stake

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 90,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 2.57M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.56 million, down from 2.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.75. About 1.19 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 9,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The institutional investor held 171,591 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83 million, up from 162,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $38.03. About 1.53M shares traded or 5.58% up from the average. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.04; 15/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Names The 10 Hottest U.S. Destinations For Summer; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Now Sees Adjusted Ebitda Growth in 2018 After Projecting Approximately Flat Adjusted in Feb; 26/04/2018 – The top food experiences in the world, according to TripAdvisor; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 03/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Helps Accommodation Businesses Drive Visibility and Reach Highly Qualified Traffic; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor, Inc. Earnings Press Release Available on Company’s Investor Relations Site; 09/04/2018 – Here are the top 10 airlines in the world as ranked by TripAdvisor customers; 25/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.61 million for 9.23 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 120,250 shares to 4.11 million shares, valued at $110.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia holds 32,971 shares. Brown Advisory Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 11,832 shares. 29,631 are held by Mason Street Limited Liability Corp. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And has invested 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Nomura holds 0.05% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 318,565 shares. 356,728 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Davis R M invested in 0.53% or 374,164 shares. 176,281 are held by Guggenheim Lc. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0.13% or 83,468 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 24,557 shares. Psagot Investment House holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 18,980 shares. Us Fincl Bank De reported 0.01% stake. Amica Retiree Medical Tru has invested 0.06% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Qs Invsts Ltd has 7,792 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Llc reported 7,127 shares stake.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.97 million shares to 12.39M shares, valued at $659.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.95M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.01M shares, and cut its stake in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold TRIP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 114.62 million shares or 1.84% less from 116.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 36,829 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Inc owns 0.01% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 2,827 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.01% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) has 0.01% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). J Goldman Com Lp owns 0.83% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 287,294 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 43,903 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 12,849 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab owns 94,178 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 33,931 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated reported 49,383 shares stake. Fiera Capital stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corp invested in 0% or 9,100 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Broadview Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 158,475 shares.