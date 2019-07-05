Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Maintains Holding in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA); Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Shareholder Spirit Of America Management Decreased Holding by $1.51 Million as Market Value Declined

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 488.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 211,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 254,744 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.38 million, up from 43,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $216.81. About 256,009 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 22,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,950 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, down from 74,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.36. About 4.19M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru reported 47 shares stake. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% stake. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Inc LP stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt has 108 shares. Century holds 0.01% or 49,310 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 280,709 shares. 399,868 were reported by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Whitnell And Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 229,792 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Valmark Advisers owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 997 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Colony Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,257 shares. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Com has 802 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sweden-based Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab has invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 92,717 shares to 763,419 shares, valued at $107.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Express Inc (NYSE:EXPR) by 136,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – MDY, ZBRA, DPZ, TRMB – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zebra Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Nemours Children’s Health System Improves Patient Care and Collaboration with Zebra Technologies – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 64,633 shares to 355,684 shares, valued at $12.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All American Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 499,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $801.62M for 11.43 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Insider Weekends: Randal Kirk Buys Intrexon At Much Higher Prices – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum’s Possible Future Path – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 10 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500 – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Middle East Tensions Move Oil Prices Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Balyasny Asset Mngmt reported 12,133 shares. 4,118 were accumulated by Fruth Investment Management. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 0.14% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 1.52M shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt owns 38,328 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,292 shares. Connable Office Incorporated reported 34,438 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Sigma Planning reported 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Hanson Mcclain holds 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 507 shares. Roffman Miller Associates Incorporated Pa has 27,874 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. California-based Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Artisan Ptnrs Partnership holds 0.06% or 423,170 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Steers reported 35,012 shares. Stelac Advisory Ser Lc holds 2,161 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.