Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Maintains Holding in Trueblue (TBI); Tdam Usa Has Upped Stake in Bb&T (BBT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Trueblue Inc (TBI) by 48.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 54,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.54% . The institutional investor held 168,203 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.71M, up from 113,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Trueblue Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $838.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.1. About 127,282 shares traded. TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has declined 27.58% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TBI News: 17/05/2018 – Back to the Tried and True Blue (Chip) at Christie’s; 14/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Entered Into10-Year, Triple-Net Lease With True Blue Farms; 23/04/2018 – DJ TrueBlue Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TBI); 30/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: BREAKING: The TBI has just released a photo of the suspect, Steven Wiggins; 03/05/2018 – PeopleScout’s Proprietary Talent Technology Platform, AffinixTM, Wins the 2018 HRO Today TekTonic Award for Candidate; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal: Additional Distribution Will Allow CFFN to Pay True Blue Capitol Div; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q Rev $554M; 03/05/2018 – PeopleScout’s Proprietary Talent Technology Platform, AffinixTM, Wins the 2018 HRO Today TekTonic Award for Candidate Experience; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue Sees 2Q EPS 32c-EPS 38c; 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 22C

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 414.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 76,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 94,781 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.66M, up from 18,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $53.46. About 5.03M shares traded or 14.46% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,474 shares to 536,221 shares, valued at $71.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,699 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Charlotte pro-bono legal program expanding focus in second year – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Local credit union names former BB&T exec its new CFO – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns BB&T Corporation’s (NYSE:BBT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Local bank branches continue to disappear. Here are the banks with the biggest cuts. – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ballentine Partners Llc holds 5,874 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 220,114 shares. Leisure Cap Mngmt owns 12,619 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca owns 4,680 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% or 4,713 shares in its portfolio. M&T State Bank Corporation owns 130,349 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank stated it has 0.06% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Rock Point Advisors Lc invested in 4,600 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division reported 90,139 shares stake. Walleye Trading Ltd Company accumulated 49,100 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel has 1.11% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 441,500 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 149,813 shares. Kistler has 2,165 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Company holds 12,671 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $44.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 1.82M shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $17.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 95,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 517,537 shares, and cut its stake in Embotelladora Andina S A.

More notable recent TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s why TrueBlue, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:TBI) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “New 52-Week Lows for Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TrueBlue, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UA, MDR, IT and AMKR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “TrueBlue Inc (TBI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TBI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.80 million shares or 0.31% more from 36.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability invested 0% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Tradewinds reported 0% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). M&T Bancorporation has invested 0% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Lc reported 2.04M shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Pacific Ridge Cap Limited Co accumulated 38,830 shares. 23,386 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.07% or 258,980 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd owns 0% invested in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) for 1,437 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated Inc holds 51,300 shares. The New York-based Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 0.1% or 324,249 shares. Swiss National Bank invested 0% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 525,674 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.01% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI).