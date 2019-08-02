Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowered Its Valero Energy (VLO) Stake as Valuation Declined; Crown Holdings (CCK) Stock Value Rose While Brookside Capital Management Increased Position by $27.62 Million

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 69.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 511,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.26 million, up from 739,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $65.23. About 2.57 million shares traded or 92.13% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 60.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 771,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 509,667 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.24 million, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $84.34. About 4.16 million shares traded or 21.70% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 22/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 21/03/2018 – VALERO MERAUX LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROCRACKER; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – DON’T THINK THERE ARE SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONSOLIDATION IN THE REFINING BUSINESS – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery alky unit may be shut through Q3 2018; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 09/05/2018 – Valero Energy at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 30/04/2018 – The combined company that would leapfrog Valero Energy as the largest U.S. refiner by capacity; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Gained 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PSX or VLO: Which Company’s Likely to Win the IMO 2020 Race? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valero sued by Texas AG over Port Arthur air quality violations – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $755.20M for 11.65 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Crown Holdings (CCK) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c, Q3 and FY EPS Guidance Misses – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.