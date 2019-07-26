Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowered Its Schwab (Charles) (SCHW) Position by $25.93 Million as Stock Value Declined; Shareholder P2 Capital Partners Increased Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) Stake

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (SCHW) by 39.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 617,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 950,991 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.66M, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Schwab (Charles) Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.07. About 8.48M shares traded or 1.54% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video); 22/03/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $783 Million, Up 39%; 17/04/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS TOTALED $21.3B; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS $21.3B :SCHW US; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.31 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END APRIL, UP 12% FROM APRIL 2017; 28/03/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Bend Source: Moms Love ArtConcert at Les Schwab

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) by 35.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.28M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.41 million, up from 3.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare Company In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $32.14. About 724,620 shares traded or 5.40% up from the average. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 11/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Adds Acadia Health; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q REV. $742.2M, EST. $730.4M; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Net $50.8M; 26/03/2018 – Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports 1Q Rev of $742.2 M, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY – ON MARCH 29 CO ENTERED THIRD REFINANCING FACILITIES AMENDMENT TO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 31, 2012; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 1,500 shares stake. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 695 shares stake. 145,361 are owned by Mondrian Invest Partners. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Leuthold Group Ltd Liability has 0.58% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 147,717 shares. 57,677 are owned by Comerica Bankshares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp accumulated 10.21M shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp reported 118,871 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 37,084 shares. 213,786 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. 54,093 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Natixis LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Advisory Net Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 119 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Technology Inc by 256,893 shares to 3.08M shares, valued at $30.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Washington Prime Group Inc by 1.13 million shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 44,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $11.64 million activity. Another trade for 250,000 shares valued at $11.76M was made by SCHWAB CHARLES R on Friday, February 1.

