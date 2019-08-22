Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lifted New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Holding By $12.85 Million; Gagnon Securities Has Raised By $1.49 Million Its Suncor Energy (SU) Holding

Gagnon Securities Llc increased Suncor Energy (SU) stake by 13.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gagnon Securities Llc acquired 46,669 shares as Suncor Energy (SU)’s stock declined 11.77%. The Gagnon Securities Llc holds 389,506 shares with $12.63 million value, up from 342,837 last quarter. Suncor Energy now has $44.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 1.84 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC) stake by 626.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired 988,122 shares as New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 1.15 million shares with $15.55 million value, up from 157,646 last quarter. New Mountain Finance Corp now has $1.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.6. About 244,417 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 25/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS T; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.60, A DECREASE OF $0.03 PER SHARE FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 09/05/2018 – New Mountain Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN 1Q NAV/SHR $13.60; 07/05/2018 – New Mountain Finance 1Q EPS 30c; 18/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN TO SEEK HOLDER APPROVAL FOR REDUCED ASSET COVERAGE; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.34 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARE

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 617,316 shares to 950,991 valued at $40.66 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amerigas Partners (NYSE:APU) stake by 123,134 shares and now owns 250,264 shares. B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) was reduced too.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $217,806 activity. 500 New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) shares with value of $6,625 were bought by Jerry Karrie J.. Ogens David bought $24,932 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) on Tuesday, August 13. 2,500 shares were bought by Kajee Shiraz, worth $33,450. Stone James bought $21,456 worth of stock or 1,600 shares. On Monday, August 12 Weinstein Adam bought $124,693 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) or 9,350 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold NMFC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.75 million shares or 7.39% more from 23.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd holds 0.04% or 363,608 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 325,100 shares. B Riley Wealth owns 30,786 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 0.11% stake. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 2,278 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Com Ltd holds 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) or 24,700 shares. Pnc Fincl Gp invested in 0% or 2,282 shares. Legal & General Group Incorporated Pcl invested in 0% or 383,983 shares. Product Prtnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 51,804 shares. 185,639 are held by Kennedy. Advisory Inc invested in 229,911 shares. Stifel has 24,504 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mgmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 176,721 shares.