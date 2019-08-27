Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lifted Its Gain Capital Holdings (GCAP) Holding; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW)

Among 4 analysts covering Tullow Oil PLC (LON:TLW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tullow Oil PLC has GBX 337 highest and GBX 220 lowest target. GBX 274.15’s average target is 30.36% above currents GBX 210.3 stock price. Tullow Oil PLC had 25 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and GBX 280 target in Friday, June 28 report. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) on Tuesday, June 11 to “Equal Weight” rating. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) has “Conviction Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by HSBC with “Hold” on Thursday, August 15. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Goldman Sachs. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. See Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) latest ratings:

27/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 250.00 Initiates Starts

15/08/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 220.00 New Target: GBX 230.00 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Conviction Buy Old Target: GBX 337.00 New Target: GBX 326.60 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Conviction Buy Old Target: GBX 337.00 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 290.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 230.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 290.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 280.00 Maintain

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) stake by 331.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired 304,049 shares as Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP)’s stock declined 17.28%. The Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 395,649 shares with $2.49M value, up from 91,600 last quarter. Gain Capital Holdings Inc now has $159.87M valuation. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $4.275. About 88,584 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Doesn’t Expect New Regulations to Have Material Adverse Effect on Overall Fincl Results; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Cap Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on 4Q and Full Yr 2017 Results; 17/04/2018 – Gain Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Responds to ESMA Statement; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL LAUNCHES ETHEREUM, LITECOIN, RIPPLE & BITCOIN CASH; 06/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MARCH RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME $ 11.9 BLN VS $ 10.4 BLN; 08/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7.0C; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 30/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG DB1Gn.DE SAYS HAS REACHED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE GTX’S ECN BUSINESS FROM GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC. FOR 100 MILLION US DOLLAR

More notable recent GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “3 Stocks to Watch After Analyst Upgrades – Schaeffers Research” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Leju Holdings leads financial gainers, HarborOne Bancorp and Aegon among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “46 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 304,974 shares. The Illinois-based Jump Trading Lc has invested 0.02% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 293,979 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability owns 32,746 shares. California Employees Retirement owns 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 11,893 shares. Intl Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 17,260 shares. New York-based Mackay Shields has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp reported 14,523 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 29,400 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt invested in 557,205 shares. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Robotti Robert holds 351,950 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). 34,623 are owned by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Fuller And Thaler Asset Incorporated, California-based fund reported 336,380 shares.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) stake by 28,883 shares to 90,348 valued at $10.84M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) stake by 247,007 shares and now owns 491,585 shares. Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was reduced too.

The stock increased 1.64% or GBX 3.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 210.3. About 4.64M shares traded. Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities. The company has market cap of 2.95 billion GBP. The firm operates through West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures divisions. It has a 22.61 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio comprises approximately 100 licenses covering 253,034 square kilometers in 18 countries.