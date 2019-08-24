Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Edison International (EIX); Cvs Health (CVS) Market Value Declined While Hodges Capital Management Lifted Stake by $308,831

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 70.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 5,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 14,056 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $758,000, up from 8,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94 million shares traded or 5.03% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 47.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 322,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.11M, up from 680,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.11. About 1.82M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 17/04/2018 – Earlens Light-Driven Hearing Aid Receives Best New Product Award at 2018 Edison Awards; 28/05/2018 – Nuevolution Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 12/04/2018 – Innovations that are changing the world announced at the 2018 Edison Awards; 14/05/2018 – Tetragon Financial Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison; 13/03/2018 – Ameran Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 19/03/2018 – PHILLIPS EDISON BUYS SHOPPING CENTER IN LEESBURG, FL; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 03/25/2018 02:49 PM; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES POTOMAC EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 04/04/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces Key Promotion; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 03/13/2018 01:45 PM

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. 9,600 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

