Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in E Trade Financial (ETFC); As Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Trimmed Position

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 505,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 2.67 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119.14 million, up from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.91. About 2.12 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.43 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 1.21 million shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – FORECASTING STRONG THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2018; 16/04/2018 – Kratos Receives Gold Supplier Award from BAE Systems; 14/05/2018 – Kratos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Kratos Successfully Demonstrates Unmatched Level of Capability with High Performance Unmanned Aerial System; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38M in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase lll; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Affirms Full Yr 2018 Fincl Guidance

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.17M for 128.63 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold KTOS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.63 million shares or 0.91% more from 70.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axiom Interest Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company De invested in 97,065 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd stated it has 943,296 shares or 4.89% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company accumulated 125,243 shares. Invsts reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Company stated it has 85,095 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Etrade Management Lc invested in 0.02% or 26,177 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Automobile Association invested in 12,478 shares or 0% of the stock. Garnet Equity Cap has 600,000 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 286,488 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsrs, a Iowa-based fund reported 9,490 shares. Raymond James And Associate owns 86,283 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 8,843 shares.

