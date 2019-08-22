Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Holding in Yum! Brands (YUM); Consolidated Investment Group Increased Position in Equinix (EQIX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 581,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 2.11M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.01 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.43. About 72,247 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $553.97. About 18,363 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,270 were reported by Iowa Bancshares. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,550 shares. Natl Bank holds 9,510 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Moreover, Mechanics Bancorporation Tru Department has 0.52% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Massmutual Co Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Secor Advsrs LP invested 0.19% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Mitsubishi Ufj And has invested 0.1% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Fiduciary Trust Commerce invested 0.03% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Alkeon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 731,455 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.07% or 88,779 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Korea Corporation has 0.1% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 226,700 shares. Washington Trust Financial Bank invested in 3,174 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 3,710 shares.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yum China tops comparable sales expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Share Price Is Up 41% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “After Hours: Yum! Brands Gets a New CEO, Verizon Sells Tumblr – The Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yum Brands +4% after comparable sales beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adr by 399,187 shares to 80,892 shares, valued at $109,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orix (NYSE:IX) by 12,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,486 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 43,000 shares to 636,933 shares, valued at $29.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 46,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,584 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Ptnrs Ma reported 589 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited stated it has 552 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Company invested 3.83% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Toth Financial Advisory stated it has 10 shares. 211,233 were accumulated by Jennison Associate Limited Liability. Cibc Asset reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.16% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3,643 shares. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 15,035 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Goelzer Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 4,039 shares. Franklin Resources Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 4,871 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Victory Mgmt has 1,636 shares. Fiduciary Com reported 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Top REITs Buoying Investors’ Optimism This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Jay Powellâ€™s Favorite REITs for 5.3% Yields and 301%+ Gains – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Public Storage (PSA) Surpasses Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How to Outsmart the Machines for REIT Yields up to 11.1% – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors to Impact American Tower (AMT) This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.