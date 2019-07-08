Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increased Holding in Speedway Motorsports (TRK) by $311,710 as Stock Value Rose; As Helmerich & Payne (HP) Share Value Rose, Beddow Capital Management Lowered Its Holding

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 18,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 118,030 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 136,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 235,440 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 16.86% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Now Sees FY18 Depreciation of Approximately $585M; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 25/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – HP WAS INTERESTED IN REVERSE MORRIS TRUST WITH XEROX: LAWSUIT; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 14/05/2018 – Kiltearn Partners LLP Exits Position in Helmerich & Payne

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Speedway Motorsports Inc (TRK) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 22,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,782 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 70,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Speedway Motorsports Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $740.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 974 shares traded. Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) has risen 5.57% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TRK News: 07/03/2018 – SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS INC TRK.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $450 MLN TO $475 MLN; 07/03/2018 – SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS – NON-RECURRING BENEFITS OF INCOME TAX LAW CHANGES OF $119.4 MLN OR $2.91 PER DILUTED SHARE IN 2017; 26/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS INC TRK.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.07; 22/04/2018 – DJ Speedway Motorsports Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRK); 07/03/2018 – SPEEDWAY MOTOR 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. EPS 1C (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – Speedway Motorsports, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 15 Cents Per Share; 07/03/2018 – Speedway Motorsports Sees 2018 Net $41M-Net $49M; 26/04/2018 – Speedway Motorsports Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.20; 07/03/2018 Speedway Motorsports 4Q EPS $2.77; 26/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS INC TRK.N – TOTAL REVENUES OF $74.4 MLN IN QUARTER COMPARED TO $76.4 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 3 investors sold TRK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 8.55 million shares or 1.44% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial Incorporated accumulated 0% or 90,827 shares. Moneta Gp Invest Ltd Com, a Missouri-based fund reported 125,916 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp reported 20,841 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 17,791 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners stated it has 1,049 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK). Morgan Stanley holds 43,949 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3,508 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 997,886 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK). Shell Asset Commerce holds 21,935 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Brandes Partners LP stated it has 0.01% in Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK).

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) by 2,646 shares to 4,600 shares, valued at $592,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 62,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,600 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Signalpoint Asset Ltd Company holds 5,140 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.06% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Huntington National Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,992 shares. Vanguard has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Energy Opportunities Ltd Liability Com owns 2.69% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 20,868 shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Tru Division invested in 0.15% or 19,694 shares. Investment Counsel Incorporated owns 17,947 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Great Lakes Limited Liability Corp holds 0.34% or 279,080 shares in its portfolio. Bridgewater Associate Lp stated it has 136,961 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Capital Int Ltd Ca accumulated 45,775 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc reported 33,010 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Tiverton Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 10,151 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 3,700.00% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. HP’s profit will be $39.39M for 35.38 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.45% negative EPS growth.