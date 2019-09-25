Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Holding in Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Has Lifted by $18.94 Million; Discovery Capital Management Upped Its Cameco (CCJ) Position by $926,000; Valuation Declined

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 92,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.15M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 2.45M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 56.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 1.18M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 3.26M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.07M, up from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 594,386 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 1.19M shares to 2.42 million shares, valued at $25.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 85,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,350 shares, and cut its stake in Lyft Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Gp Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Eaton Vance Management invested in 276,631 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Forward Management Lc has 1.69% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 564,650 shares. Citigroup invested in 29,357 shares or 0% of the stock. Cooke & Bieler Lp reported 0.4% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Deprince Race And Zollo Incorporated stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Financial Bank Of America De invested in 1.29 million shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Liability Com has 164,053 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability stated it has 1.53M shares. Moreover, Hilltop has 0.04% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 1.68M shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd holds 0.01% or 1.43 million shares. Sterling Capital Management owns 2.51M shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd reported 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY).

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $44.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 1.47 million shares to 491,296 shares, valued at $20.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 982,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,700 shares, and cut its stake in Match Group Inc.