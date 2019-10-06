Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Holding in Changyou Com LTD (CYOU) Has Decreased by $819,000 as Stock Declined; American National Bank Position in Netflix Common (NFLX) Decreased by $548,298

American National Bank decreased its stake in Netflix Inc Corp Common (NFLX) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 1,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 15,687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76 million, down from 17,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Netflix Inc Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $272.79. About 9.99M shares traded or 21.47% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 25/05/2018 – Netflix just hit records; one market watcher sees it rising another 30 percent (via @TradingNation); 17/05/2018 – Netflix Favored by 13 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s Subscriber-Growth Forecast Exceeds Estimates: TOPLive; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Tencent plans culture deal with UK; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 17/05/2018 – Vivendi under pressure to float music ‘jewel’ to offset Italian problems; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 14/05/2018 – VODACOM HAS PARTNERSHIP WITH NETFLIX TO SHOW VIDEO CONTENT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Changyou Com Ltd (CYOU) by 45.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 91,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.04% . The institutional investor held 106,875 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, down from 197,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Changyou Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $502.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 95,876 shares traded. Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) has risen 25.23% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CYOU News: 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD CYOU.O -QTRLY FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.25; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD CYOU.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.30; 25/04/2018 – Changyou.com 1Q Rev $137.2M; 05/04/2018 – Sohu.com’s Majority-Owned Subsidiary Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS; 05/04/2018 – Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of $9.40 Per ADS; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD-QTRLY ONLINE GAME REVENUE WAS US$105 MLN, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 24% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND A DECREASE OF 4% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER; 05/04/2018 Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.52 million for 64.95 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Netflix Stock Was Slammed Friday – Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Chill: 2 Tasty Dips to Snap Up – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Much Are the Streaming Giants Spending on Content? – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix stock falls again as the previous most-bullish analyst slashes price target – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Activebeta Em Mkts Equity Etf Gldmn Sach Actvbeta Emrg Mkt Eqy by 66,529 shares to 165,362 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:VLO) by 14,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Total Us Bond (AGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,791 were reported by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel. Stephens Invest Grp Inc Ltd reported 311 shares. 807 were accumulated by Convergence Inv Prtn Lc. Girard Ptnrs Ltd reported 0.26% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Kessler Invest Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.89% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 702 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Lipe Dalton stated it has 345 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability invested 0.45% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Qci Asset Mngmt New York has 25 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gru Limited Liability Company holds 104 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Altfest L J & Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ashfield Capital Prns Llc accumulated 6,745 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 451,913 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd stated it has 61,456 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.25% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $44.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 31,205 shares to 86,770 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 131,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 818,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT).

More notable recent Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There An Opportunity With Changyou.com Limited’s (NASDAQ:CYOU) 29% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Changyou.com Limited (CYOU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Changyou.com Limited Stock Lost 18.2% in July – The Motley Fool” on August 04, 2018. More interesting news about Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Changyou.com to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 5, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Sohu.com Shows Signs of Bottoming Out – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

Analysts await Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 55.34% or $0.57 from last year’s $1.03 per share. CYOU’s profit will be $24.19 million for 5.19 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Changyou.com Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.33% EPS growth.