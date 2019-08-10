Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Holding in Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Has Increased by $636,039 as Share Price Declined; Dominion Energy (D) Market Valuation Declined While Smith Salley & Associates Increased Position

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR) by 617.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 212,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.30% . The institutional investor held 246,353 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $838,000, up from 34,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cedar Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.44. About 414,266 shares traded or 24.97% up from the average. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) has declined 39.83% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDR News: 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 Cedar Realty Trust Chief Faces Sexual-Harassment Allegations; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 NAREIT-DEFINED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.53 TO $0.55; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 15c-Loss 13c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDR); 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust Sees 2018 FFO 53c/Shr-FFO 55c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.58 TO $0.60; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.15 TO $0.13; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust 1Q FFO 9c/Shr

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 66.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 63,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 159,698 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.24M, up from 95,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.84. About 4.50 million shares traded or 12.07% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold CDR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 78.70 million shares or 1.37% more from 77.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Ltd holds 0.01% or 63,837 shares in its portfolio. M&T Savings Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR). Utd Ser Automobile Association accumulated 12,109 shares. Dupont Capital Corporation accumulated 262,406 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 737 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 32,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Belgium-based Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0% in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR). Us Bancorporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR). Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR). First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 13,067 shares. Asset Mgmt One owns 174,919 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc holds 55,759 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 4,336 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 34,170 shares.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 176,910 shares to 14,149 shares, valued at $817,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adr by 1.01 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,506 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS).

More notable recent Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Cedar Realty Trust To Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GuruFocus.com” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cedar Realty Trust Declares Dividends On Common And Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Preferred Stock IPO: 6.50% From Cedar Realty Trust – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2017.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Alibaba shareholders approve stock split that could boost shares ahead of reported Hong Kong IPO – CNBC” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 30% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Equity Commonwealth’s (NYSE:EQC) Share Price Gain of 26% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. Announces Cash Distributions on Series C, D and E Preferred Units – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. Shares for $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symons Capital Management Inc accumulated 131,524 shares. Novare Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Private Wealth owns 5,102 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Zimmer Lp has invested 1.67% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc owns 457,011 shares. 511,091 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Prio Wealth Partnership has 15,700 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 97,398 shares. Tompkins Financial holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 5,162 shares. Willingdon Wealth accumulated 27,228 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank, West Virginia-based fund reported 209,116 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc owns 44,699 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First Manhattan Company owns 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,490 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 0.05% stake.