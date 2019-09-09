Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Holding in Aon Plc (AON) Has Cut by $8.40 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Gentex (GNTX) Share Price Rose, Motley Fool Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $4.00 Million

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.28. About 1.32M shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 37.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 49,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 82,850 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.14M, down from 132,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $195.28. About 529,855 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $865.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 31,040 shares to 139,392 shares, valued at $19.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 5,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. Another trade for 15 shares valued at $314 was made by Boehm Neil on Friday, June 28. On Friday, March 29 the insider Ryan Scott P bought $12,499. On Friday, March 29 Nash Kevin C bought $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 568 shares. Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510 worth of stock or 120 shares.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $104.88M for 16.24 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Provident Invest Management has invested 4.56% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 758,491 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 3.82M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 98,831 are owned by Aviva Public Limited. Hl Finance Svcs Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Heritage Wealth accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Bahl Gaynor holds 31,845 shares. Citigroup stated it has 192,965 shares. Stifel Fin Corp reported 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Bluecrest Management Limited owns 12,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 233,357 shares. 9,800 are owned by Essex Fin Ser. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 132 shares. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Bartlett Co Llc stated it has 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $335.96 million for 34.14 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.