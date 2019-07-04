Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Upped Insperity (NSP) Position by $7.51 Million as Share Price Declined; Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Holder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Upped Position by $20.92 Million

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 545.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 697,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 825,071 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.35 million, up from 127,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.16. About 307,102 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 17.69% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Net $39M; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q OPER REV. $1.23B, EST. $1.25B (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Names James W. Butman to Board; 15/05/2018 – TDS and U.S. Cellular To Webcast Annual Meetings Of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Rev $1.23B; 03/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q EPS 34c

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 129.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 61,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 108,288 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39 million, up from 47,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $128.51. About 176,544 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 30.67% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Rev $1B; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 109 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 33.07 million shares or 1.00% less from 33.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 25,295 shares. Comerica Bank invested 0.03% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Fund Mgmt owns 150,090 shares. 68,600 were reported by Swiss National Bank. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 6,107 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP holds 108,288 shares. 96,111 were accumulated by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company invested in 0.05% or 14,032 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 0% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 18,271 shares. Gam Holding Ag stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 58,698 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Axiom Invsts Limited Liability Company De owns 45,775 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $12.87 million activity. $250,000 worth of stock was sold by ALLISON JAMES D on Monday, February 11. SHARP DOUGLAS S had sold 2,546 shares worth $336,327. $1.02 million worth of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) was sold by MINCKS JAY E on Tuesday, February 12. SARVADI PAUL J had sold 30,000 shares worth $3.76M.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 119,701 shares to 6,987 shares, valued at $12.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 14,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,964 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

More notable recent Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Insperity Opens Portland Office – Business Wire” on April 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Growth Stocks That Still Have Room To Run In This Market – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ALLETE Inc (ALE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “6 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Insperity (NSP) Stock – Zacks.com” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Visier Partners with Insperity to Bring People Analytics to Mid-Market Organizations – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

More notable recent Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The New York Times Company (NYT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Telephone And Data Systems Inc (TDS) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Dow, Oil Prices Soar After Trump Trade Tweet – Schaeffers Research” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Presents At Oppenheimer 21st Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold TDS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 88.18 million shares or 2.58% less from 90.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centurylink Investment owns 32,281 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Nevada-based Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated has invested 0% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Swiss Bank & Trust reported 182,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eidelman Virant Cap holds 105,500 shares or 2.28% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc owns 36,401 shares. Natixis owns 0.09% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 481,904 shares. Element Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Millennium Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc accumulated 12,185 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential accumulated 986,237 shares. Sei Invs Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Us Comml Bank De reported 5,676 shares stake. 261,962 were reported by Pinnacle Associates. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt holds 76,270 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Com has invested 0.18% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).