Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) Holding; Tiverton Asset Management Has Cut By $1.46 Million Its Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Position

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) stake by 60.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 193,103 shares as Shinhan Financial Group (SHG)’s stock declined 2.84%. The Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 124,871 shares with $4.64 million value, down from 317,974 last quarter. Shinhan Financial Group now has $15.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $32.39. About 116,181 shares traded or 31.22% up from the average. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) has declined 7.77% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SHG News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1/P-1 Foreign Currency Issuer Rating To Shinhan Financial Group; 30/04/2018 – Shinhan Financial Group files its 2017 Form 20-F to the SEC; 30/05/2018 – Maeil Biz News: Shinhan Financial withdraws from takeover bid for ING Life Insurance; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME ISSUER RATING OF A3 TO SHINHAN; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Issuer Rating Of A3 To Shinhan Investment Corp; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Shinhan Bank at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 13/05/2018 – S&PGR RATES SHINHAN INVESTMENT ‘A-/A-2’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – Shinhan Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW8.971T Vs KRW13.801T; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Shinhan Card at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – SHINHAN FINANCIAL SEEKS TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 3T WON: DAILY

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) stake by 49.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 37,473 shares as Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA)’s stock declined 56.31%. The Tiverton Asset Management Llc holds 38,490 shares with $1.53M value, down from 75,963 last quarter. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc now has $702.08 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.55% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 394,555 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 945,969 shares to 951,569 valued at $90.57M in 2019Q1. It also upped Frontdoor Inc stake by 229,074 shares and now owns 327,526 shares. Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) was raised too.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) stake by 9,173 shares to 15,173 valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB) stake by 9,486 shares and now owns 37,436 shares. Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was raised too.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $39,000 activity. $39,000 worth of stock was bought by DOBMEIER ERIC on Thursday, June 27.