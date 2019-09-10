Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Its Stake in Mednax (MD) by $3.31 Million; Brighton Jones Position in Thermo Electron (TMO) Increased by $325,689 as Share Price Rose

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Thermo Electron Corp (TMO) by 83.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 1,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 2,629 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, up from 1,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Thermo Electron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $289.5. About 2.38 million shares traded or 63.68% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 23/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc expected to post earnings of $2.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 70.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 122,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The institutional investor held 51,623 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 174,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $23.01. About 1.19 million shares traded or 52.64% up from the average. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX INC – WITH ACQUISITION, FOUR PHYSICIAN GROUP PRACTICES HAVE BECOME PART OF MEDNAX IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q ADJ EPS 89C, EST. 86C; 21/03/2018 – Mednax: Deal Was A Cash Transaction and It Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Earnings; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX Reports First Quarter GAAP EPS of $0.68; 27/03/2018 – Mednax to buy Cool Springs Interventional LLC Based in Franklin, Tenn; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS ALSO SHORT ENVISION HEALTHCARE, MEDNAX: CNBC; 06/04/2018 – MEDNAX in Collaboration with Memorial Regional Hospital Earns National Accreditation for Adult Congenital Heart Program; 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX, CARLYLE, TPG AND HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN DECLINED TO COMMENT; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN; 01/05/2018 – MEDNAX EXECUTIVE MAKES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc by 16,199 shares to 31,533 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,203 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Global Real Estate Etf (RWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Inc stated it has 1,505 shares. 794 were accumulated by Portland Advisors Ltd Liability. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia reported 103,130 shares. Mitchell Cap Mgmt holds 2.12% or 21,922 shares. Cls Invests Lc holds 0% or 350 shares. Moreover, Private Wealth Partners Limited Liability Company has 4.53% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 100,521 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp reported 0.07% stake. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa has invested 0.82% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Howard Hughes Medical Institute reported 30,000 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Smart Portfolios Llc holds 0.01% or 39 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 667,832 were accumulated by Principal Grp Inc Incorporated Inc. Middleton And Ma holds 9,625 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Baxter Bros Inc owns 29,600 shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 4.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.87 per share. MD’s profit will be $70.56 million for 6.93 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by MEDNAX, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.75% EPS growth.