Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Its Norwegian Cruise Line Holdin (NCLH) Holding as Shares Declined; Theleme Partners Llp Upped Position in United Technologies (UTX)

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 953,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.83M, up from 918,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.53M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdin (NCLH) by 74.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 302,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 104,636 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, down from 406,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $50.48. About 1.96 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Sees 2Q Adjusted EPS “Appoximately $1.02”; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board; 25/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology Platform; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.70; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 784,615 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $24.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 75,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Lc holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 1.67M shares. Nomura Asset Commerce Ltd holds 37,648 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank reported 39 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Cap Limited Ca owns 49,439 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.03% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Moreover, Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 62,755 shares. Coe Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 2% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 47,840 shares. Captrust Fincl stated it has 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Cannell Peter B reported 329,700 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 7,878 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Ltd invested in 172,424 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Shellback Ltd Partnership invested in 101,167 shares.

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.37 million shares to 6.75M shares, valued at $288.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canal stated it has 70,000 shares. Oppenheimer & Communication owns 61,484 shares. 98,257 were reported by Creative Planning. 104,694 were reported by Dupont Cap Corporation. Moore Mgmt Lp owns 105,000 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.07% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 6,454 are held by Smith Moore. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus reported 82,795 shares. Baxter Bros accumulated 25,536 shares. Hallmark Management Incorporated holds 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 5,412 shares. 6,065 were reported by Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.66% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Great Lakes Llc holds 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 17,685 shares. Citigroup holds 865,157 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc invested in 0.14% or 2,549 shares.

