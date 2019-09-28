Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Holding in Continental Resources (CLR) by $20.69 Million; As Citi Trends (CTRN) Shares Declined, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Cut by $720,244 Its Stake

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 25.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 51,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 146,854 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15M, down from 198,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.68. About 94,547 shares traded or 7.79% up from the average. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 88.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 492,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 60,996 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57M, down from 553,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.58. About 1.70M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Continental Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,560 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 37 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 10.76 million shares or 1.32% less from 10.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 216,498 were reported by D E Shaw And Inc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 1.02 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. 7,921 are owned by Barclays Public Llc. Northern Tru Corp reported 259,111 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 21,700 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp stated it has 20,683 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 13,700 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 7,696 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 86,290 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 17,958 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.02% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 14,071 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.51 million activity. On Wednesday, June 5 McNabb John T II bought $39,880 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 1,000 shares.

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.9 per share. CLR’s profit will be $213.37 million for 13.41 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.39% negative EPS growth.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $44.85B US Long portfolio

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold CLR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 66.73 million shares or 7.77% less from 72.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Bk owns 6,105 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives owns 34 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp stated it has 33,770 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Cap Invs Lc holds 47,000 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr accumulated 97,423 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer & Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 214 shares. Price Michael F, New York-based fund reported 270,000 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt LP holds 0.22% or 401,190 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0% or 14,623 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 8,514 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Fmr Limited invested 0.02% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Victory Mngmt owns 45,982 shares. 108,073 were reported by Blair William & Company Il.