Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Raised Its Cato (CATO) Position by $3.51 Million; Benedict Financial Advisors Position in Coca (KO) Has Lifted as Share Value Rose

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cato Corp (CATO) by 153.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 250,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 413,902 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, up from 163,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cato Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.55M market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 57,786 shares traded. The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) has declined 42.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CATO News: 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory LLC Exits Position in Cato; 24/05/2018 – Cato Corp Declares Dividend of 33c; 14/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cato May Face Pressure, Industry Falls This Quarter; 24/05/2018 – Cato Corp 1Q Rev $238.3M; 24/05/2018 – Cato Corp 1Q EPS 94c; 24/05/2018 – Cato First-Quarter Profit Rises 5% But Sales Fall; 22/03/2018 – CATO CORP SAYS PLANS NO NEW STORES DURING YEAR 2018 AND ANTICIPATES CLOSING UP TO 34 STORES BY YEAR-END; 08/03/2018 – Cato Feb Same-Store Sales Dn 5%; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cato May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 2 Years; 08/03/2018 – Cato Reports February Same-Store Sales Down 5%

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 99,701 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 86,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 11.32M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold CATO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 19.66 million shares or 0.16% less from 19.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Investment Management Grp owns 0.01% invested in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) for 235,608 shares. Apg Asset Nv owns 21,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.02% in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO). Carroll Financial Assocs Incorporated holds 1,175 shares. Strs Ohio reported 46,900 shares stake. Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh accumulated 33,077 shares. Barnett &, Tennessee-based fund reported 15 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0% in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 413,902 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,649 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) for 213,152 shares. Swiss Bank invested in 0% or 41,700 shares. 127,011 were reported by Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 45,156 shares to 445,940 shares, valued at $9.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 379,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.35M shares, and cut its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).