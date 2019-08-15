Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Lowered Targa Resources (TRGP) Stake; Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Boosted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) stake by 73.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 17,600 shares as Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)’s stock declined 2.41%. The Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 6,400 shares with $266,000 value, down from 24,000 last quarter. Targa Resources Corp now has $7.70B valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $33.08. About 2.67M shares traded or 19.51% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 12.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc acquired 7,075 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc holds 63,872 shares with $5.16 million value, up from 56,797 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $284.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $67.25. About 12.60 million shares traded or 18.32% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 10/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery restarts crude unit; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS NO CHANGE TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prize Expands as South American Focus Increases; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 19/04/2018 – Arab Weekly: Exxon faces setback in Iraq as talks reach impasse; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) stake by 136,685 shares to 607,791 valued at $12.37 million in 2019Q1. It also upped China Telecom Corp Ltd (NYSE:CHA) stake by 39,842 shares and now owns 142,195 shares. Coca (NYSE:KO) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Targa Resources Corp has $67 highest and $49 lowest target. $52’s average target is 57.19% above currents $33.08 stock price. Targa Resources Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of TRGP in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The stock of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,634 are owned by Van Eck. Advisors Asset reported 8,208 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt invested in 41,474 shares. First Personal holds 285 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 97 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3.83M are owned by State Bank Of America De. Price T Rowe Md holds 158,159 shares. Secor Cap Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Private Advisor Llc invested in 0% or 4,798 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 19,750 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 3,875 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. American Group Incorporated stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Miles stated it has 22,237 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Field Main Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 200 shares.

