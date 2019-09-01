Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Lowered Position in Pretium Resources (PVG) by $908,800; As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Price Declined, Arosa Capital Management LP Increased Its Stake by $13.32 Million

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 113,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.68% . The institutional investor held 120,900 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 234,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Pretium Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 1.22 million shares traded. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has risen 31.71% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C, EST. 5.1C; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 3.8C; 08/05/2018 – Letko Brosseau & Associates Buys 2.6% of Pretium Re; 10/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pretium Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES INC – REVENUE FOR QTR WAS $107.1 MLN COMPARED TO NIL IN COMPARABLE PERIOD; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 82.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 201,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 445,430 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.73 million, up from 243,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 4.95M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS $2 BLN CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AWARD IS A “TOUGH LESSON” FOR OIL MULTINATIONAL AS LESS THAN 10PCT OF ORIGINAL CLAIM; 27/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO LINK EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION WITH GAAP FINANCIAL METRICS; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 30/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET MINI-TENDER; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA; 02/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Provides Update on Disposition Program and Recent Acreage Additions; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HAD $250M IN 1Q DEALS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips’ Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 5,723 shares. Petrus Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 3,615 shares. Compton Mngmt Ri has invested 0.34% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Stevens Mngmt LP reported 216,032 shares stake. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,668 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.29% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Strategic Global Ltd Llc holds 52,389 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Advsr Lc invested 2.59% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Roanoke Asset Corp Ny has 0.1% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Indiana & Investment Management Communication invested 0.12% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 0.06% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 5,310 shares. Allen Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 6,925 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keane Group Inc by 343,388 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,000 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Short Sellers Pile Into Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips: Risks Are Growing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) 2.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ConocoPhillips (COP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips claim against PDVSA tossed by arbitration panel – report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “42 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Americas Silver and Ossen Innovation among Energy/Materials gainers; Tellurian and Unit among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Takeaways From Pretium Resources’ Q2 Earnings – Motley Fool” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pretivm Announces Succession Plan for Executive Chairman Toronto Stock Exchange:PVG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.