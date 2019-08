Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Lowered Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Holding; Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Lifted Skywest (SKYW) Position

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased Skywest Inc (SKYW) stake by 4.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc acquired 5,639 shares as Skywest Inc (SKYW)’s stock rose 0.96%. The Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 139,406 shares with $7.57M value, up from 133,767 last quarter. Skywest Inc now has $2.84B valuation. The stock increased 3.56% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $55.63. About 121,168 shares traded. SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has risen 1.69% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SKYW News: 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST 1Q OPER REV. $783M, EST. $764.0M; 26/04/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Profit; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC – EXPRESSJET CONTINUES TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS AROUND CRJ700S SCHEDULED TO COME OUT OF SERVICE WITH DELTA LATER THIS YEAR; 08/03/2018 – SKYWEST FEB. 2018 COMBINED TRAFFIC DOWN 1.6% MONTH OVER MONTH; 21/04/2018 – DJ SkyWest Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKYW); 26/04/2018 – Skywest 1Q Net $54.4M; 08/03/2018 SKYWEST, INC. REPORTS COMBINED FEBRUARY 2018 TRAFFIC FOR SKYWEST AIRLINES AND EXPRESSJET AIRLINES; 23/03/2018 – SkyWest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – SKYWEST – LOAD FACTOR FOR MARCH 2018 WAS 80.2 PCT VS 81.0 PCT IN MARCH 2017

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) stake by 14.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 58,161 shares as Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST)’s stock declined 3.72%. The Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 354,018 shares with $3.53M value, down from 412,179 last quarter. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc now has $336.34 million valuation. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $7.58. About 393,871 shares traded or 8.35% up from the average. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 35.95% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Up 3% to 5%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$60M; 18/04/2018 Carrols Restaurant Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Commodity Costs Up 1% to 2%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Carrols Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAST); 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BEFORE DISCRETIONARY GROWTH-RELATED EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – ADJUSTED EBITDA IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE $95 MLN TO $102 MLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.15B-$1.17B; 14/05/2018 – Wallace Capital Management Inc. Exits Carrols Restaurant

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold TAST shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.13 million shares or 3.12% less from 31.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2.40M shares. Portolan Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 876,203 shares. Monarch Prtn Asset Ltd Llc has 0.6% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Creative Planning holds 15,425 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 28,369 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Germany-based Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Geode Capital Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 434,161 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 6,502 shares. Panagora Asset holds 259,301 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Massachusetts Fincl Services Company Ma has 0% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) for 113,712 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 50,705 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc, New York-based fund reported 697,100 shares. The New York-based Millennium Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Northern Trust holds 451,011 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,270 activity. Shares for $100,270 were bought by Sloane Alexander R on Monday, May 20.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased Berry Petroleum Corp stake by 138,955 shares to 187,949 valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cadence Design Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) stake by 2.00 million shares and now owns 3.29 million shares. Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold SKYW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.80 million shares or 3.10% less from 47.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 0.03% or 93,381 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 426 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 890 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.13% of its portfolio in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd stated it has 54,636 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.01% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.02% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Argi Investment Svcs Ltd Company holds 0.03% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) or 8,805 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) for 15,561 shares. Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated holds 0.02% or 430,247 shares. Profund Advisors Lc owns 4,442 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0% of its portfolio in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased Gaming & Leisure Pptys (NASDAQ:GLPI) stake by 19,705 shares to 95,441 valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) stake by 9,435 shares and now owns 43,353 shares. Sleep Number Corp was reduced too.