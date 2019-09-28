Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Lifted Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Stake; AUTONEUM HOLDING AG WINTERTHUR ORDINARY (ATNNF) SI Decreased By 2.63%

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) stake by 96.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired 3.28M shares as Southwestern Energy Co (SWN)’s stock declined 43.15%. The Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 6.67 million shares with $21.08 million value, up from 3.39 million last quarter. Southwestern Energy Co now has $1.10B valuation. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.04. About 15.32M shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 30/05/2018 – ETP seeks U.S. approval to start Rover natgas pipe by May 31; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys 1% of Southwestern Energy; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER

AUTONEUM HOLDING AG WINTERTHUR ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) had a decrease of 2.63% in short interest. ATNNF’s SI was 22,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.63% from 22,800 shares previously. It closed at $109.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management components and materials for the automotive market worldwide. The company has market cap of $553.23 million. The firm provides engine encapsulations, such as engine covers, hoodliners, outer dashes, and water box shields; and interior floor products comprising inner dashes, non-woven carpets, tufted carpets, and floor insulators and mats. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers underbody products, including underfloor shields, heatshields, floor pans, outer tunnel insulators, and wheelhouse outer liners; body treatment products, such as dampers/stiffeners, sealant materials, and other acoustics components; measurement systems; and specialist articles.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $240,638 activity. The insider Bott Julian Mark bought 25,000 shares worth $47,500. Shares for $191,000 were bought by Way William J. Kurtz Richard Jason bought $2,138 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) on Friday, August 23.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) stake by 1.65M shares to 259,765 valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE) stake by 14,772 shares and now owns 20,139 shares. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd (NYSE:CHU) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southwestern Energy has $2.2500 highest and $1.9000 lowest target. $2.05’s average target is 0.49% above currents $2.04 stock price. Southwestern Energy had 6 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $2.2500 target in Monday, September 23 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) on Monday, June 24 with “Sell” rating. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was upgraded by UBS.