Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Decreased Synopsys (SNPS) Position by $18.62 Million; Stock Price Rose; Goodhaven Capital Management Has Upped Its Systemax (SYX) Stake

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 96.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 161,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 5,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $645,000, down from 167,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $141.69. About 632,230 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 15/05/2018 – Synopsys Report Finds Majority of Software Plagued by Known Vulnerabilities and License Conflicts as Open Source Adoption Soars; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys: Deal Will Not Be Material to Financials; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys’ John Rogers Named SPIE Fellow; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Achronix to Exhibit FPGA and eFPGA Portfolio at GOMACTech Conference and Exhibition; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Rev $3.07B-$3.1B; 13/03/2018 – Synopsys Releases Enhanced Photonic Integrated Circuit Design Automation; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY EPS $1.66-EPS $1.76; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys Initiates $165 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% . The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $789.08M market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $21.05. About 19,178 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 37.61% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 56.02% or $0.93 from last year’s $1.66 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $109.71M for 48.52 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.01% or 33,000 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.98% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Robertson Opportunity Capital Limited Liability Co, Texas-based fund reported 40,000 shares. 1832 Asset LP stated it has 0.18% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). 732,929 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Hanseatic Mngmt Services owns 0.03% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 263 shares. Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 7,075 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Csat Inv Advisory LP reported 0.01% stake. Oakbrook Ltd reported 14,480 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 562,908 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 1.31 million shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp invested 0.21% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Regentatlantic Cap Llc holds 0.04% or 4,469 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 1.03 million shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $65.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 1.18 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 4,287 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 160,549 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Com holds 214,856 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 23,270 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prescott General Partners Ltd Liability holds 1.98% or 2.11M shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 827,570 shares. Citadel Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 129,424 shares. 1,000 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 3,939 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 1 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp has invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Caxton Assocs LP owns 14,322 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital has invested 0.01% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Bessemer Group Inc holds 0% or 43,700 shares.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 100,550 shares to 290,716 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,089 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.