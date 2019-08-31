Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Decreased Morningstar (MORN) Stake By $410,250; Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Molson Coors has $71 highest and $5000 lowest target. $57.33’s average target is 11.62% above currents $51.36 stock price. Molson Coors had 5 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bryan Garnier & Cie downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $5100 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. See Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Bryan Garnier & Cie Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell New Target: $51.0000 Downgrade

15/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

10/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform New Target: $50.0000 Initiates Coverage On

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $71 Maintain

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased Morningstar Inc (MORN) stake by 1.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 3,282 shares as Morningstar Inc (MORN)’s stock rose 6.93%. The Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 208,192 shares with $26.23M value, down from 211,474 last quarter. Morningstar Inc now has $6.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $161.58. About 59,886 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 14.26% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 06/03/2018 – PitchBook Promotes Patrick Ross to VP of Finance; 09/04/2018 – MACQUARIE GROUP LTD MQG.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$118 FROM A$110; RATING ACCUMULATE; 06/04/2018 – Morningstar Announces Availability of Proxy Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Morningstar Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and ETF Asset Flows for April 2018; 03/05/2018 – OZ MINERALS LTD OZL.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$8.00 FROM A$7.80; RATING REDUCE; 17/04/2018 – FLETCHER BUILDING LTD FBU.NZ : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$7.00 FROM NZ$7.50; RATING HOLD; 16/05/2018 – Morningstar Assigns New Analyst Ratings to Three U.S. Funds; Upgrades Eight Funds; Downgrades Ten Funds in April 2018; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 19/03/2018 – DALIAN MORNINGSTAR NETWORK TECHNOLOGY 002447.SZ SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON MARCH 20; 19/03/2018 – DALIAN MORNINGSTAR TO RESUME TRADING IN SHENZHEN MARCH 20

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.16 billion. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, MickeyÂ’s, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, MilwaukeeÂ’s Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the HenryÂ’s Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands. It has a 12.44 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various brands, including Molson Canadian, Belgian Moon, Carling, Carling Black Label, Creemore Springs, the Granville Island, Mad Jack, the Miller, Molson Canadian 67, Molson Canadian Cider, Molson Dry, Molson Export, Old Style Pilsner, and the Rickard's family of brands.

The stock increased 0.61% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $51.36. About 1.24 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold Molson Coors Brewing Company shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0.39% or 1.43 million shares in its portfolio. Cipher Capital L P reported 0.25% stake. 53,365 were reported by Cornercap Inv Counsel. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 63,298 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 107,945 shares. Oxbow Advsr Limited Com has 22,425 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Amer Fincl Gp invested in 0.13% or 25,000 shares. Cypress Cap Gp invested in 0.09% or 7,328 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp stated it has 35,096 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 77,958 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Invest Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited Company owns 1.04 million shares. Principal Group Inc stated it has 0.02% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Howe Rusling has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Ftb has 0% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold MORN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 2.01% more from 17.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Sys reported 3,459 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 4,302 are held by Citigroup. 195 were accumulated by Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 0% or 711 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 21,162 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). 2,119 were reported by Commerce National Bank. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 161,842 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Northern Corp holds 0.01% or 185,879 shares. Comerica Savings Bank owns 1,635 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Us Natl Bank De accumulated 18,942 shares. Zebra Cap Lc stated it has 2,844 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased Sba Communications Corp stake by 12,862 shares to 349,099 valued at $69.70M in 2019Q1. It also upped Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) stake by 71,907 shares and now owns 224,807 shares. Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) was raised too.