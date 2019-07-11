Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Cut Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) by $10.45 Million as Shares Rose; Riverhead Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Expedia (EXPE) by $1.50 Million

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 94.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 91,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $665,000, down from 97,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $110.38. About 2.05M shares traded or 32.60% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Inc (EXPE) by 310.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 12,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,662 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, up from 4,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $133.3. About 995,309 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Ser stated it has 204 shares. Allen Ny accumulated 1.97% or 100,000 shares. 197,481 were reported by Chevy Chase Trust Holdg. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Howard Hughes Institute reported 1.25% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 17,099 shares. Thornburg Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.34% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 293,814 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Vanguard owns 12.07M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 2,697 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Markets stated it has 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Par Capital Mngmt reported 17.59% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Hrt Financial Ltd Co has invested 0.14% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Brown Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 12,362 shares.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 82,470 shares to 361,235 shares, valued at $19.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 6,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,433 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (NYSE:KMI).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander had sold 4.80 million shares worth $554.74 million on Tuesday, February 5. Howe Stephen R. Jr. bought $50,190 worth of stock.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 389,262 shares to 436,761 shares, valued at $8.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 759,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Ingevity Corp.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $516.00M for 11.13 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mig Capital Ltd reported 2.77% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Kwmg holds 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 39 shares. Telemus Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.43% or 48,989 shares in its portfolio. Columbus Circle Invsts has invested 1.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Addenda Capital has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.07% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Baltimore accumulated 76,130 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 3,692 shares stake. Beach Management Ltd has invested 2.54% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.58% or 2.63M shares. 6,803 are held by Gateway Advisers Lc. Cleararc reported 0.09% stake. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 0.35% or 43,247 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Fund stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).