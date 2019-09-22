Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreased Mohawk Inds (MHK) Holding By $41.90 Million; KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC ORDINARY SHARES UN (KYYWF) SI Decreased By 3.05%

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) stake by 93.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 285,002 shares as Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK)’s stock declined 7.88%. The Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 19,300 shares with $2.85 million value, down from 304,302 last quarter. Mohawk Inds Inc now has $8.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $123.39. About 961,141 shares traded or 27.89% up from the average. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 13/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 13 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. $ 2.78; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab

KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC ORDINARY SHARES UN (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) had a decrease of 3.05% in short interest. KYYWF’s SI was 89,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.05% from 91,900 shares previously. With 10,100 avg volume, 9 days are for KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC ORDINARY SHARES UN (OTCMKTS:KYYWF)’s short sellers to cover KYYWF’s short positions. It closed at $18.21 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Keywords Studios plc provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland, Japan, Italy, Canada, the United States, India, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Spain. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides audio/voiceover services, including script translation, actor selection, and talent management through pre-production, audio direction, recording, and post-production, such as native language quality assurance of the recordings.

Another recent and important Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Keep A Close Eye On The World’s Best Video-Game Service Provider – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2018.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. BRUCKMANN BRUCE bought $235,375 worth of stock. BALCAEN FILIP bought $1.37M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1.

Among 2 analysts covering Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mohawk Industries has $17600 highest and $11500 lowest target. $152’s average target is 23.19% above currents $123.39 stock price. Mohawk Industries had 8 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, July 29.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased Terraform Pwr Inc stake by 945,160 shares to 1.63 million valued at $23.32 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 252,999 shares and now owns 511,973 shares. Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) was raised too.

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.66 EPS, down 19.15% or $0.63 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $191.93M for 11.60 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual EPS reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.96% negative EPS growth.