Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreased Its Position in Repligen (RGEN) by $3.16 Million; Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int (NXQ) Shareholder Karpus Management Lowered Holding by $1.41 Million

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 75.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 37,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The institutional investor held 11,864 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, down from 48,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $79.53. About 3,343 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int (NXQ) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 100,518 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 24,882 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $358,000, down from 125,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $261.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.59. About 6,328 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Aberdeen Glbl Opp Fd Com Shs (FAM) by 607,172 shares to 2.24M shares, valued at $23.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mudrick Capital Acq Corp; Tnt Acq Dt: 02/08/2020; Cash: $10.10 by 189,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Forum Merger Ii Acq Corp; Tnt Act Dt: 2/3/2020; Cash $10.00.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold NXQ shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.48 million shares or 0.72% less from 2.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) for 10,433 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 102,077 shares or 0% of the stock. Cls Invests Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Envestnet Asset Management Inc invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Washington-based Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Cambridge Rech Advisors Incorporated has 34,825 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 0% stake. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) for 22,314 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Bb&T Corporation reported 21,618 shares. Utd Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 262,685 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr reported 19,746 shares. Karpus Management holds 24,882 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De has 250 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Q2 2019 Credit Commentary – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Q1 2019 Credit Commentary – Seeking Alpha” published on May 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NXP: Some More Quality Muni Goodness – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2017. More interesting news about Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NXQ: Better Than Cash? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $44.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 689,244 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $57.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 201,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Clarus Corp New.

More notable recent Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Repligen to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Repligen Corporation Announces Closing of Public Offerings of $138.1 Million of Common Stock and $287.5 Million of 0.375% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Options – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea’s Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Motley Fool – 8/18/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Repligen’s (NASDAQ:RGEN) Share Price Gain Of 273% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Analysts await Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RGEN’s profit will be $10.31M for 99.41 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Repligen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.48% negative EPS growth.