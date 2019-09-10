Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cut Maximus (MMS) Stake as Stock Value Rose; As Sp Plus (SP) Stock Value Rose, Holder Lionstone Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $1.42 Million

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corp (SP) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 41,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.19% . The hedge fund held 334,198 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40 million, down from 375,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sp Plus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.37M market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.53. About 16,263 shares traded. SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) has declined 10.43% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SP News: 18/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 SP Plus Corporation Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ SP Plus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SP); 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 27/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q Rev $193.9M; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 39C; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q EPS 68c

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 115,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 542,756 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.53M, down from 658,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $77.2. About 110,765 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 10/05/2018 – Maximus Narrows FY View To EPS $3.30-EPS $3.40; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c; 20/04/2018 – DJ MAXIMUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMS); 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS: CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ADDED 15 EMPLOYMENT SERVICE AREAS; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS GETS 5-YR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES CONTRACT REBID; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at State Healthcare IT Connect Summit; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 24/05/2018 – Maximus: Contract Has Estimated Revenue Range of $250M-$300M Over Five Years

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04 million and $218.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold SP shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.38 million shares or 3.12% more from 21.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us State Bank De invested in 0% or 3,698 shares. State Street holds 0% or 461,994 shares. Bard invested in 0.88% or 51,140 shares. 131,292 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Llc. Indexiq Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 46,849 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 18,000 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.01% or 137,668 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Renaissance Techs Ltd Com accumulated 534,211 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Acadian Asset Management Lc has 9,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. P2 Capital Partners Ltd Liability Company reported 3.21% stake. 64,000 are owned by Bessemer Group. Wellington Mgmt Llp reported 0.01% stake. Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP).

Analysts await SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SP’s profit will be $15.38 million for 13.26 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by SP Plus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 0.01% stake. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 13,487 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10,000 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs holds 0% or 68,077 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.06% or 161,050 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 118,151 shares. Moreover, Rice Hall James & Lc has 1.19% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Fil reported 1.21M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.02% or 741,264 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) or 2,818 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.03% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 0.02% or 41,693 shares. 13,654 were accumulated by Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership.

