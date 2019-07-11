Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cut Its Holding in Kt (KT) by $2.46 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Dsam Partners Llp Holds Holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 205,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.61M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.35M, down from 4.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.97. About 506,156 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 9.18% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT OPER PROFIT 305B WON; 23/05/2018 – KT Showcases 5G Innovation at the World IT Show 2018; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Op Pft KRW397.10B Vs KRW417.00B; 07/05/2018 – Lan Kwai Fong Group partners with South Korea’s largest telecom company KT; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Rev KRW5.710T Vs KRW5.612T; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q NET 197B WON, EST. 193.38B WON; 05/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ NAGRA and KT Skylife expand content protection partnership with NexGuard watermarking; 11/04/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC – TUTICORIN Il 400 KT EXPANSION PROJECT ON TRACK; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD- QTRLY MINED COPPER PRODUCTION 139.3 KT VS 84.2 KT A YEAR AGO; 22/03/2018 – SEOUL — South Korean telecom company KT will launch a 5G wireless service for business clients early next year, potentially giving the country a head start on the development of “internet of things” systems built on the superfast data communications technology

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $144.86. About 1.05 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) by 37,011 shares to 127,651 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX) by 80,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold KT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 140.85 million shares or 6.02% more from 132.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Cap Lp has 0.07% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 125,695 shares. Asset One stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.04% or 454,577 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associate stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) or 10,359 shares. Amp Cap Ltd stated it has 66,405 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh owns 0.74% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 57,300 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 685,369 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 761,853 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 262,698 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fdx holds 11,609 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. River Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 151,300 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Ftb holds 611 shares. The New York-based Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Mirae Asset Glob Invs has invested 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Ltd Liability reported 0.14% stake. Moreover, Jefferies Group Limited has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 480 are owned by Guardian Life Commerce Of America. Intact Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 138,319 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 28,857 shares. Ima Wealth stated it has 14,646 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 12,136 were reported by Westpac Bk. Jacobs And Ca reported 17,757 shares stake. Moreno Evelyn V holds 4,680 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Westwood Grp Incorporated accumulated 3,320 shares. M&T Bancorporation reported 19,901 shares. Impala Asset Management Limited Com stated it has 59,000 shares.

