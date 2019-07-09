Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Continues to Hold Stake in Gulfport Energy (GPOR); Roundview Capital Has Cut Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) by $1.60 Million as Share Price Declined

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.28. About 16.37 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Toyota $1.25b Prime Auto ABS via BofA/Lloyds/SMBC; 29/03/2018 – Japan Watchdog Says Deutsche Bank, BofA Colluded on Bond Trade; 17/04/2018 – Encompass Health at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/04/2018 – Brazil’s XP Hires Bank of America’s Luketic as Head of Research; 16/05/2018 – Theravance Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Slowdown in noninterest-bearing deposits to continue for U.S. banks in 2018 – Moody’s; 15/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 234,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 863,137 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, up from 628,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $704.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.39. About 1.68 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 31.75% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.18% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR); 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Gulfport Energy, Reflects Steady Improvement in Leverage and Capital Efficiency Metrics Through 1Q; 11/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $3 TO $16; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp to Sell Its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 M; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SST) by 28,089 shares to 57,819 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 3,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75B for 10.31 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc accumulated 1.72M shares. Poplar Forest Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3.85% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Co invested 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lowe Brockenbrough Co holds 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 20,853 shares. Essex Fincl Services has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated accumulated 0.26% or 37,103 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio. Lvw Advisors Ltd Llc owns 0.07% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 9,917 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 28,880 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 19,828 shares. Allstate invested in 0.56% or 755,310 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 10.97 million shares. 42,978 are owned by Colony Group Lc. Highland Cap Management Lc owns 573,054 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Sandler Capital Mngmt has invested 1.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “You Won’t Believe Bank of America’s Massive New Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Array Bio, Bank of America, Oracle, Pinterest, RingCentral, Snap, SunPower, Twilio, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “All 18 banks pass first part of Fed’s stress tests – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Financial Stocks to Trade Into Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Banks advance as dividends, buybacks please investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Natural Gas Recovers From Multi-Year Lows on Supply Data – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “David M. Wood Can Get Gulfport Energy Growing Again – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gulfport Energy cut at Oppenheimer, with no earnings growth seen to 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “32 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gulfport Energy Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 113,600 shares to 120,900 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 85,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 756,927 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).