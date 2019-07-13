Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosted Westlake Chemical (WLK) Position; 6 Analysts Covering Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI)

Among 7 analysts covering Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Wright Medical Group had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $36 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of WMGI in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Outperform” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of WMGI in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of WMGI in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. Needham maintained the shares of WMGI in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Needham maintained the shares of WMGI in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. See Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) latest ratings:

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $36 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $39 Maintain

10/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $33 Maintain

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK) stake by 12.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired 48,514 shares as Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK)’s stock declined 21.06%. The Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 425,566 shares with $28.88 million value, up from 377,052 last quarter. Westlake Chemical Corp now has $8.85B valuation. The stock increased 2.61% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $68.85. About 703,394 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 47.98% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 27/03/2018 – Westlake Announces New Third Party Servicing Entity and Partnerships; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westlake Chemical Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLK); 22/03/2018 – Royal® Building Products Features New Trim and Mouldings products, Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and ZuriTM Premium; 06/03/2018 Westlake Launches New Prime Program with 2.99% APRs; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE: VINYLS RETURNS NOT YET ENOUGH FOR PLANT INVESTMENT; 28/03/2018 – Westlake Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q EPS $2.20; 29/05/2018 – Westlake Announces New Spot Insurance for Dealers; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook For Westlake To Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, makes, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.43 billion. The firm offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries.

The stock increased 0.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 1.22 million shares traded. Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) has risen 36.63% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical WMGI News: 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL REAFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 16C TO 23C; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 Wright Medical Group N.V. Highlights New Product Launches at the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS) 2018 Scien; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7C; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV WMGI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $808.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Wright Medical Group 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV WMGI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $800 MLN TO $812 MLN

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased Lyondellbasell Indu (NYSE:LYB) stake by 53,891 shares to 2.15 million valued at $180.92M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) stake by 2,646 shares and now owns 4,600 shares. Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Westlake Chemical had 18 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was downgraded by Nomura on Wednesday, January 30 to “Reduce”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 2 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Alembic. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Alembic. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Nomura. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold WLK shares while 78 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 34.05 million shares or 0.91% less from 34.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 132,845 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com holds 0% or 255 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 7,422 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Sprott Inc has invested 1.47% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 1.08 million shares. Element Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 5,654 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.12% or 2.78M shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 58,924 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 242,675 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Jane Street Group Incorporated has 13,797 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 129 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 35,616 were accumulated by Victory Cap Mgmt Inc.