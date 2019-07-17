Arrowpoint Asset Management Trimmed Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) as Stock Declined; Pioneer Investment Management Upped Holding in Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) as Market Valuation Declined

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 102,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 606,354 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.79M, up from 503,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.33. About 255,868 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 84.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 163,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,210 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 194,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.24. About 6.17M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds expand probe into Wells Fargo sales practices; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats 1Q profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Fined $1 Billion For Auto Loan, Mortgage Violations — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 15/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Called Out by Teachers Union Over Gun Industry Ties; 29/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO & WELLS FARGO NAMES PERRY HILZENDEGER TO LEAD HOME; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Altered Information on Business Customers’ Documents; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voyager Therapeutics

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $70.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (Call) (NYSE:ABX) by 2.04M shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $17.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 17,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,349 shares, and cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Company holds 0% or 10,393 shares. Legal General Group Plc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 352,952 shares. Signaturefd has 0.01% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Missouri-based Stifel Corp has invested 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 232 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership reported 0.13% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Schroder Mngmt Gp invested in 0% or 9,459 shares. 8,662 are held by Daiwa Securities Grp Inc. 103 are held by Farmers And Merchants. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Riverhead Management Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 35,675 shares. Amp Cap Invsts stated it has 0.03% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Horseman Cap Mngmt Limited invested 5.57% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Consulta Ltd holds 5.75% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.20M shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Management invested in 518 shares. Texas Yale owns 68,874 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams reported 26,026 shares. Associated Banc invested in 0.43% or 155,255 shares. 19,594 are owned by Ballentine Prtnrs. First Heartland Consultants, a Missouri-based fund reported 6,798 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc owns 5,500 shares. Reliance Of Delaware invested in 78,975 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has invested 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Japan-based Daiwa Sb Invests Limited has invested 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hengehold Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.52% stake. Schnieders Limited Liability holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 95,240 shares. Bryn Mawr Co holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 279,375 shares. 43,563 are owned by Mirador Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 56,093 shares to 737,896 shares, valued at $49.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 252,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 572,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX).

