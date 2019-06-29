Arrowpoint Asset Management Trimmed Its Woodward (WWD) Stake as Market Value Rose; Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Boosted Its Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) Stake by $19.20 Million

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.94M, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $47.62. About 1.72 million shares traded or 36.41% up from the average. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 33.88% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 11/05/2018 – Perrigo No Longer Expects Benefit of About 9c/Shr for Generic Included in 2018 Earnings Guidanc; 23/03/2018 – Perrigo CEO John Hendrickson 2017 Total Pay $8.3M; 06/04/2018 – IMPAX LAUNCHES A GENERIC VERSION OF ESTRACE® CREAM (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL CREAM, USP, 0.01%); 11/05/2018 – CORRECT: PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC PROAIR IN 4Q; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.05 TO $5.45; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 27/04/2018 – Amneal And lmpax Receive FTC Clearance For Business Combination; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO NO LONGER EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE 2018 BENEFIT OF 9C/SHR; 11/04/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LAUNCH OF STORE BRAND OMEPRAZOLE DELAYED RELEASE ORALLY DISINTEGRATING TABLETS 20MG; 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO FINAL FDA OK FOR EQUIV MUCINEX DM MAXIMUM ER TABLETS

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 29.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 359,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 861,800 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.78 million, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $113.16. About 847,844 shares traded or 65.60% up from the average. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 48.85% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 09/04/2018 – Woodward Is Exploring Various Options With Respect to the Duarte Property and Believes That a Gain Will Be Realized Upon Its Disposition; 14/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) lane closure during downtown Detroit events to improve safety; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 Sales $2.2B; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Sell L’Orange to Woodward for EUR700 Mln; 10/04/2018 – Seventh Annual Mongoose Jam to be held at Woodward Camp; 03/04/2018 – Scott Technology Access Event Set By Woodward for Apr. 9-11; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q EPS 60c; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – L’ORANGE, WHICH WILL BE RENAMED WOODWARD L’ORANGE, WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO WOODWARD’S INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT; 20/04/2018 – Art Institute of California – San Diego Graduate Justin Woodward Named James Beard Award Nominee; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange Deal Expected to Close by End 2Q 2018, Subject to German Antitrust Authorities’ Clearance

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Perrigo Q1 earnings down 21%, cash flow down 45% – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Perrigo Company plc – GlobeNewswire” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gerdau SA (GGB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PRGO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor reported 7,937 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Federated Incorporated Pa has invested 0.02% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Tudor Et Al holds 7,521 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 37,344 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Com owns 12,753 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Lsv Asset accumulated 341,900 shares. Gw Henssler And Limited holds 0.41% or 93,896 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 82,652 shares. Susquehanna International Group Incorporated Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 100,144 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 29,338 shares.

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 2.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.12 per share. WWD’s profit will be $71.43M for 24.60 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Woodward Inc (WWD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NANO or WWD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Flowserve Corporation (FLS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Woodward (WWD) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Revenues – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Woodward Schedules Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 498,682 shares to 3.74 million shares, valued at $62.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albireo Pharma Inc by 48,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 660,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Cts Corp (NYSE:CTS).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $12.25 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 COHN JOHN D sold $669,128 worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) or 7,600 shares. $1.26 million worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) was sold by Preiss Chad Robert. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Taylor Matthew Freeman sold $187,096. $382,326 worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) was sold by Sega Ronald M on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Caprock Grp Inc invested in 0.06% or 3,177 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Westwood holds 0.12% or 117,754 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Co stated it has 364,044 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 102,000 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.05% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 11,200 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.05% or 40,121 shares. Ellington Gru reported 0.18% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Mitchell Management has 1.01% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.07% or 15,000 shares. Meeder Asset Inc reported 990 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 84,418 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &. Cookson Peirce Com Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).