Arrowpoint Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake in Best Buy (BBY) by $11.98 Million; Nli International Continues to Hold Position in Boeing Co (BA)

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 84.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 168,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 31,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $64.26. About 1.27 million shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 25/05/2018 – Best Buy: Don’t Touch That Omnichannel; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Sees 2Q Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 82c; 19/04/2018 – Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS FIRE EDITION SMART TVS BY INSIGNIA & TOSHIBA; 18/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway; 09/03/2018 – S&P REVISES BEST BUY CO. INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Keeps Store Shelves, Distribution Centers Stocked; 27/03/2018 – Station Park Signs Best Buy to Open New Store in Farmington

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 70.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 12,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 30,150 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50 million, up from 17,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $364.04. About 498,098 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – Boeing exec rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER IS VALUED AT $12B; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS TARIFFS COULD START AS EARLY AS 2019 AND BE LARGEST WTO-APPROVED RETALIATORY TARIFFS; 08/03/2018 – RPT-CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Boeing adds German partners for heavy-lift helicopter battle; 29/05/2018 – Four years on, MH370 families await report as search ends for missing plane; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS “VERY CONCERNED” ABOUT METAL FATIGUE IN ENGINES; 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT COULD ORDER AIRBUS, BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER, BOEING PLANES; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – WON FOUR NEW ORDERS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONFIDENT WILL MEET 737 DELIVERY TARGETS, COMPANY IS ON TOP OF RECENT ENGINE, FUSELAGE SUPPLY ISSUES

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 231,575 shares to 1.85 million shares, valued at $43.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 100,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC).

More notable recent Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “US Stocks Rally As Some Health, Security, Safety Products Removed From China Tariff List – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Best Buy Stock Declines Despite Q2 Earnings Beat – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Best Buy, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Genworth Financial Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Best Buy Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing confronts first lawsuit from 737 MAX customer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 32,220 shares to 6,860 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 33,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,366 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

