Arrowpoint Asset Management Trimmed Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Holding by $56.12 Million; Share Price Declined; Dean Capital Management Has Cut Its Plexus (PLXS) Position by $2.02 Million; Shares Declined

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Plexus Corp (PLXS) by 80.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 33,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 8,325 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $507,000, down from 41,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Plexus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 60,746 shares traded. Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has risen 0.95% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical PLXS News: 16/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group and Synopsis Healthcare Partner Together to Offer a Fully Integrated Anesthesia Perioperative Solution in the US and Europe; 25/04/2018 – PLEXUS 2Q REV. $699M, EST. $691.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Plexus Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLXS); 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Injection Optimization of Infraclavicular and Axillary Brachial Plexus Block; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 30/05/2018 – Plexus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – PLEXUS 2Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 74C; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Plexus Announces Construction of a Second Manufacturing Facility in Guadalajara, Mexico; 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q Net $12.3M

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 96.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 1.44 million shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 52,050 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $717.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 250,934 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 22/03/2018 Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Immuno-Oncology Conferences; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold PLXS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.22 million shares or 3.51% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Co stated it has 20,375 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 84,193 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential reported 52,648 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Ltd Llc holds 4,100 shares. 5,466 are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Kennedy Cap Incorporated has invested 0.19% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Bollard Ltd stated it has 240 shares. Charles Schwab Investment holds 0.01% or 326,488 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) for 11,002 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,811 shares. State Street Corporation owns 937,736 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corp invested in 0.01% or 971,226 shares. Cooke And Bieler Ltd Partnership reported 0.53% stake. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has 0.11% invested in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) for 207,699 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 20,990 shares.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.96 per share. PLXS’s profit will be $25.18 million for 16.63 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Plexus Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UTC Aerospace Systems recognizes Plexus with UTC Supplier Gold Status – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2017, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Plexus (PLXS) Down 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Plexus Celebrates the Opening of the Enhanced Penang Design Center – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 20, 2018.

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Planned Chief Executive Officer Transition – GlobeNewswire” on January 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Atara Biotherapeutics Presents Tab-cel® Clinical Biomarker Results and Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Study Design at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on June 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Where Will Gilead Sciences Spend Its Cash? – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Atara (ATRA) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For VBK – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 168,748 shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $187.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 40,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 193,461 shares. Gp holds 26,749 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Associate invested in 0% or 25,912 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Group One Trading Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 14 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 25,709 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag, Germany-based fund reported 128,418 shares. Bridger Management Ltd Co has invested 5.51% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Redmile Gru invested 5.25% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Riverhead Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 370 shares in its portfolio. 9,115 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Highline Mngmt Lp holds 0.69% or 277,183 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Management Ltd has 175,000 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Putnam Investments Limited Liability Co invested in 37,810 shares.