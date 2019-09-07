Arrowpoint Asset Management Stake in Polaris Inds (PII) Has Boosted by $10.41 Million; Hill (HRC) Holder Sio Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 123,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61M, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $80.75. About 2.15 million shares traded or 204.41% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 11/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Announces Major Expansion Plans in Colorado; 12/03/2018 – EICHER SAYS JV CO. EPPL WITH US’S POLARIS TO CLOSE OPS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Polaris Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PII); 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tissue Sarcoma; 22/03/2018 – Inphi 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 09/04/2018 – Polaris Names Craig Scanlon as New Transamerican Auto Parts Pres; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Signs Collaboration Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to Join its Immunotherapy Platform for Clinical Trials and; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ADDING TO EARNINGS; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – Rubrik Launches Polaris, the Industry’s First SaaS Platform for Data Management Applications

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hill (HRC) by 60.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 9,682 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 24,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $106.22. About 332,197 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – HILL-ROM REPORTS SALE OF THIRD-PARTY RENTAL BUSINESS; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom To Divest Certain of Its Third-Party Rental Business to Universal Hospital Services; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Rev $710.5M; 09/04/2018 – FDA: Hill-Rom, Inc.- Progressa Bed – AC-powered adjustable hospital bed; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Board Elects William G. Dempsey as Executive Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Second-Quarter Profit Falls 16%

More notable recent Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “Polaris Announces Grand Opening of Distribution Center in Nevada – Financial Post” on August 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Polaris vies for Army infantry vehicle deal (gallery) – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Polaris News: PII Stock Down on NYTâ€™s â€˜Fieryâ€™ RZR Review – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “SAIC, Polaris to Team on Army Infantry Squad Vehicle – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Polaris Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:PII) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,222 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advsr Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 62,880 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Advisors has 0.02% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). 10,651 are owned by Coldstream Capital Mgmt. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 465,330 shares stake. Pettee has invested 0.34% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 3,870 shares in its portfolio. 196,100 are held by Swiss Bankshares. Cadence Mgmt Lc holds 3,476 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 715 shares. Thomas White Limited has invested 0.17% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Com stated it has 112,413 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0% or 76,936 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 9,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 16,000 shares to 178,000 shares, valued at $12.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveramp Hldgs Inc by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,645 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $370.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 39,389 shares to 107,428 shares, valued at $14.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 215,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 852,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 86,641 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested 0.04% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Guyasuta holds 42,544 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp has 346,685 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated has 14 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 9,700 shares. Sio Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.28% or 9,682 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 85,882 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 16,100 were accumulated by Public Sector Pension Investment Board. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 15,159 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Systematic Fincl Management L P, a New Jersey-based fund reported 13,145 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership owns 36,261 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Twin Tree LP invested in 6,121 shares. 3,861 were reported by Ls Advsrs. The Florida-based Voloridge Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Hillrom Announces Launch of $425 Million Private Placement – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hill-Rom Holdings Keeps Its Growth Streak Alive – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Hillrom to Present at the 17th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 147% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Analysts await Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.63 per share. HRC’s profit will be $109.02 million for 16.09 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.15% EPS growth.