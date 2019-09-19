Arrowpoint Asset Management Stake in Forward Air (FWRD) Has Cut by $15.52 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Western Digital (WDC) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Decreased by $10.71 Million Its Position

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 36.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 227,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 388,877 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.49 million, down from 616,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.54. About 3.31 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Forward Air Corp (FWRD) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 263,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.50M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Forward Air Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.66. About 111,570 shares traded. Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) has risen 1.42% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FWRD News: 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR 1Q OPER REV. $302.6M, EST. $291.8M; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR CORP FWRD.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, March 22, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air 1Q EPS 60c; 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, Marc; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR 1Q EPS $0.60; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR SEES 2Q YEAR-ON-YEAR REV. GROWTH TO BE 16% TO 20%; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Sees 2Q EPS 73c-EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air 1Q Rev $302.6M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Forward Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FWRD)

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 11,174 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $16.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 151,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 309,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Analysts await Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 2.63% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.76 per share. FWRD’s profit will be $22.08 million for 20.40 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Forward Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold FWRD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.12 million shares or 2.90% less from 26.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 24,158 are owned by State Bank Of Montreal Can. The Oregon-based Northwest Counselors has invested 0.27% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech holds 14,130 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 3,188 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Gp Ltd, New York-based fund reported 16,415 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 500 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Com owns 720,257 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. The California-based Charles Schwab Management has invested 0.01% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Dean Assocs Lc owns 67,485 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 1.30 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) for 373,327 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 6,418 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc accumulated 6,209 shares. Profit Investment Management Lc stated it has 50,155 shares or 2.18% of all its holdings.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 1.99M shares to 9.05M shares, valued at $35.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) by 160,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:BITA).

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.

