Arrowpoint Asset Management Raised Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding; WU BA SUPERIOR PRODUCTS HOLDING GROUP IN (WBWB) Shorts Increased By 42.86%

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) stake by 11.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc acquired 25,000 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)’s stock declined 4.62%. The Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc holds 242,785 shares with $6.40 million value, up from 217,785 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co now has $20.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.41. About 3.79M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q

WU BA SUPERIOR PRODUCTS HOLDING GROUP IN (OTCMKTS:WBWB) had an increase of 42.86% in short interest. WBWB’s SI was 1,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 42.86% from 700 shares previously. With 18,000 avg volume, 0 days are for WU BA SUPERIOR PRODUCTS HOLDING GROUP IN (OTCMKTS:WBWB)’s short sellers to cover WBWB’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.42% or $0.0801 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9999. About 6,300 shares traded. WU BA Superior Products Holding Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBWB) has 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

WU BA Superior Products Holding Group Inc., a development Stage Company, focuses on the operation of Zngle, a social media platform. The company has market cap of $44,440. The firm operates Zngle.com, its social media Website that incorporates voice/text messaging, video email, video calling, voIp calling, and mobile technologies to clients to access real-time information on various services and products through augmented proximity reality search. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Rarus Technologies Inc. and changed its name to WU BA Superior Products Holding Group Inc. in January 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). First Fincl Corp In invested in 1,480 shares. Smith Asset Management Group Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 217 shares. Sei Invests owns 579,640 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors reported 89,699 shares stake. Federated Incorporated Pa invested in 0.1% or 1.50M shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Lc holds 11,100 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Co reported 1,625 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Torch Wealth Ltd accumulated 44,390 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.17% or 393,266 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc holds 9,775 shares. Mai Management holds 0.24% or 200,272 shares in its portfolio. Cannell Lc invested 1.23% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Forbes J M & Com Limited Liability Partnership reported 16,886 shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity. 5,195 shares valued at $119,640 were bought by Stockfish Devin W on Thursday, June 6.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) stake by 474,875 shares to 652,386 valued at $33.98M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) stake by 5,153 shares and now owns 1.32M shares. Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) was reduced too.

