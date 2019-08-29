Arrowpoint Asset Management Raised Position in Nuance Communications (NUAN) as Stock Declined; Greenwood Capital Associates Has Boosted Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position by $781,218

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 7,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 108,746 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07M, up from 101,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $136.55. About 5.48M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 306.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 2.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 3.19 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.95 million, up from 784,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 1.62M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 406,894 shares to 2,591 shares, valued at $334,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Co by 577,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.79M shares, and cut its stake in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET).

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt by 31,143 shares to 55,699 shares, valued at $871,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 60,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,265 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).