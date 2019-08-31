Arrowpoint Asset Management Raised Its Clean Harbors (CLH) Holding by $15.92 Million; Market Value Rose; Cyrus Capital Partners LP Raised Stake in American Airls Group (AAL)

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 3.53M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03M, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 5.08 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLS CHINESE DEMAND “ORWELLIAN NONSENSE” AND SAYS IT “STRONGLY OBJECTS TO CHINA’S ATTEMPTS TO COMPEL PRIVATE FIRMS TO USE SPECIFIC LANGUAGE OF A POLITICAL NATURE”; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY CONVERSION TO HIGHER FARES MORE THAN 60%; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – HIGHER FUEL PRICES LED TO A DECLINE IN YEAR-OVER-YEAR EARNINGS IN QTR; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PRASM 14.40 CENTS VS 13.98 CENTS; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES GROWING TO 900 DAILY DEPARTURES AT DALLAS-FORT WORTH; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.00 TO $6.00 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 224,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 3.31 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.89M, up from 3.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $73.55. About 202,896 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock owns 0.03% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 23.06M shares. Pnc Svcs Gp has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Sun Life Inc has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). State Street Corporation has 0.04% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 9,680 were reported by M&R Capital Mngmt Inc. Stifel Fincl Corporation accumulated 145,611 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 304 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Limited Liability Company reported 565,970 shares. Shelton Capital Management holds 0.18% or 1,431 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 129,287 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kbc Group Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 9,984 shares. E&G Advsrs LP reported 27,860 shares stake. 42,429 were reported by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 300,000 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc has 701 shares.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Arenâ€™t Crazy About American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Anymore – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear Of The Day: American Airlines (AAL) – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Airlines Increases International Presence, Makes First Entrance into Africa – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. Isom Robert D Jr bought $65,844 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Thursday, August 29. 50,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $1.40 million were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. The insider Johnson Stephen L bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582. $112,720 worth of stock was bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J on Monday, August 5. Shares for $714,973 were bought by CAHILL JOHN T. EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold CLH shares while 91 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 49.93 million shares or 2.14% less from 51.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 6,900 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 17,320 are owned by Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp. Fil reported 0% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Ameritas Inv Prns Inc reported 14,873 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability stated it has 11,456 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 545,615 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Virtu Fincl Limited Co holds 5,597 shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 168,998 shares. Peddock Capital Advsrs Ltd Company reported 3,500 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.04% or 34,511 shares. 277,701 are held by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. Lpl Limited Liability has invested 0% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Proshare Advisors Ltd holds 4,467 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard owns 4.60 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 4,474 shares.