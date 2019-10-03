Arrowpoint Asset Management Raised Heritage Crystal Clean (HCCI) Position By $445,536; MULLEN GROUP LD. ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (MLLGF) Sellers Decreased By 74.22% Their Shorts

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) stake by 0.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc acquired 17,136 shares as Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI)’s stock declined 2.43%. The Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc holds 2.55 million shares with $67.12M value, up from 2.53M last quarter. Heritage Crystal Clean Inc now has $590.41M valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $25.47. About 13,906 shares traded. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has risen 19.62% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical HCCI News: 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Rev $83.1M; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 21/04/2018 DJ Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCCI); 26/04/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 09/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 8 Days

MULLEN GROUP LD. ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had a decrease of 74.22% in short interest. MLLGF’s SI was 47,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 74.22% from 183,100 shares previously. With 1,000 avg volume, 47 days are for MULLEN GROUP LD. ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:MLLGF)’s short sellers to cover MLLGF’s short positions. It closed at $6.16 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold HCCI shares while 27 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 14.42 million shares or 0.12% less from 14.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Plc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 178,785 shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) or 29,100 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc invested in 39,846 shares. State Street Corp invested in 290,253 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 7,700 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Moreover, Cove Street Capital Llc has 3.48% invested in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Bessemer has invested 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). 818 are owned by Tower Rech Capital (Trc). Eam Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 39,194 shares. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 1,796 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,650 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research has 0% invested in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) for 17,462 shares.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) stake by 35,268 shares to 229,764 valued at $34.43M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) stake by 142,878 shares and now owns 440,645 shares. Total S A (NYSE:TOT) was reduced too.

